Announcing The National DigiFoundry (NDF) - The Future of Digital Asset Management through a Groundbreaking NSF Grant

The NDF's innovative approach aligns with the Biden Administration's Executive Order No. 1407 (2022), which is focused on ensuring the responsible development of digital assets.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI in collaboration with the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) has established the National DigiFoundry (NDF) with a $300,000 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant. The NDF aims to innovate in digital asset management. The inaugural annual meeting is set for January 22-24, 2024, in San Antonio, TX. Genesis Block Founding Members include Microsoft, IBM, Constellation Networks, BioCrowd, and The Blockchain Academy. NDF Workgroups, like the BioCrowd-led Decentralized Science DAO, highlight NDF's role in democratizing research funding and promoting a more equitable digital ecosystem.

The NDF is co-located at the UTSA's National Security Collaboration Center (NSCC). Operationally, the NDF is similar to a Decentralized Autonomous Organization or DAO within which "Smart contracts" autonomously execute critical management decisions. The NDF represents a collaborative national initiative to continuously innovate within the digital asset ecosystem, addressing many risks, frauds, and scams in this rapidly evolving sector.

The NDF will focus on four inaugural workgroups, each addressing crucial societal challenges: Climate Change Disaster Response, Decentralized Science, Secure Information Sharing, and Advanced Geospatial Data Uses. These groups will explore innovative ways to utilize blockchain and digital assets in areas like post-natural disaster recovery, scientific publishing, cybersecurity, and broader application of geospatial data to governmental functions.

Confirmed Speakers at the inaugural meeting include:

- Dr. Anna Brady-Estevez, National Science Foundation

- Melissa “Lisa” Oliva, The U.S. Department of the Treasury

- Dr. David Beck, US Space Force

- Alan Seid, Pacific Islands Digital Asset Visionary

Virtual and physical attendance to the inaugural annual meeting is now open at the NDF Website: https://www.digifoundry.org/

