Resurrected Roofing Named 2023 Best of Georgia in Roofing Industry

COMMERCE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resurrected Roofing, a stalwart in the roofing industry, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Best of Georgia Award, affirming their position as a leading provider of roofing services in the state. This accolade, conferred based on customer votes through Gbj.com, recognizes the company's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

David Wrinkle and Ben Huston, co-founders of Resurrected Roofing, have crafted a business that resonates deeply with the community's ethos. The founders share, "Our goal has always been to offer more than just roofing services. We aim to deliver peace of mind, knowing every home we work on is protected and cared for.” Their team, boasting over fifty years of shared experience, has been pivotal in fulfilling the company's promise of excellence and reliability.

Resurrected Roofing's approach goes beyond traditional roofing practices. They stand out in the field for their eagerness to adopt the latest technologies and methods, ensuring homeowners have access to cutting-edge roofing solutions. Their commitment is also evident in their customer care, especially in assisting with insurance claims and providing swift service in the wake of weather-related damages to prevent further harm to homes.

The Best of Georgia Award is not only a recognition of Resurrected Roofing's professional acumen but also a celebration of their integral role in the community as a trusted ally to homeowners. This award mirrors the confidence and trust that the company has instilled in its customers, solidifying their reputation as a cornerstone in the local roofing industry.


About Resurrected Roofing:
Resurrected Roofing has set the standard for roofing excellence in Georgia. Their experienced team offers an array of services, including roof replacement, repairs, gutter installation, and commercial roof coating with silicone membranes. Known for their swift and knowledgeable service, Resurrected Roofing is committed to implementing the latest roofing innovations and providing top-tier customer service and rapid response to insurance claims.

Location: 24 Ila Rd
Commerce, GA 30529

Resurrected Roofing
Resurrected Roofing
+1 833-766-3178
