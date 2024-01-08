Clinical Architecture Opens Second Annual Healthcare Data Quality Survey
All segments of the healthcare industry are encouraged to share opinions on how the quality of data impacts patient outcomes and organizational initiatives.
Our objective is for this annual survey to serve as a gauge for our collective industry efforts to elevate data quality.”CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Architecture, a leading healthcare data quality solution provider, has opened its 2024 Healthcare Data Quality survey for comments. All segments of the healthcare industry are invited to participate and share their experience working with internal and external clinical data.
— Charlie Harp, CEO of Clinical Architecture
We encourage healthcare providers, payers, life sciences, academia, public health, value-based care, and healthcare vendors to share their opinions about how the quality of the data they work with impacts patient outcomes and organizational initiatives. Take the one-page survey now. All respondents will receive a free Starbucks gift card for completing the survey.
The inaugural 2023 Healthcare Data Quality Survey Report highlighted several interesting insights. While it was no surprise that survey respondents acknowledged there is a significant data quality problem within healthcare, the level of trust regarding the quality of internal data versus external data was significant. In fact, 80% of survey respondents rated external sources of patient data as mixed or poor quality compared to 69% of respondents who rated their own enterprise patient data as mixed or poor quality.
"When it comes to enhancing patient outcomes, raising public health awareness, and achieving cost-effectiveness in healthcare, the quality of data is paramount. We initiated this survey last year as a 'reality check' to substantiate our belief that data quality within our industry holds significant importance and requires enhancement. The responses we garnered unequivocally affirmed both aspects and provided valuable insights. Our objective is for this annual survey to serve as a gauge for our collective industry efforts to elevate data quality. This long-term endeavor can only thrive with the active involvement of individuals committed to making healthcare IT an integral and cost-effective component of better patient care. Please take a few minutes and share your perspective,” stated Charlie Harp, CEO of Clinical Architecture.
About Clinical Architecture:
Founded in 2007, Clinical Architecture delivers data quality solutions for healthcare enterprises focused on managing vast amounts of disparate data to succeed with analytics, population health, and value-based care. Our industry-leading software provides semantic interoperability of data through robust content authoring, mapping and distribution architecture at speed and scale. For more information, visit www.clinicalarchitecture.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @ClinicalArch.
