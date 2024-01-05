21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Hearne associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





5 January 2024









ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by Governor Michael L. Parson’s appointment of the Honorable Matthew Hearne to the circuit bench.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application materials are linked below.









Applications and the Page 1 Confidential Information must be received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m. February 2, 2024 via e-mail only to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov





The commission expects to conduct interviews March 6-7, 2024, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N, Clayton, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28 the interviews will be open to the public. Following the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor for further consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; Al Koller III; Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Note: Links to application materials typically are disabled after the application deadline passes.





Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



