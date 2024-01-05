Marshall License Office Transitioning To A New Location

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Marshall License Office has been awarded to Jamie L Atkisson. The new contractor, Jamie Atkisson states “I am looking forward to adding a new chapter to the Marshall License Office with an experienced, knowledgeable, and friendly staff. We are all excited and ready to serve the community in and around Marshall. I would like to thank the transition team at the Missouri Department of Revenue, the Marshall Chamber of Commerce, my family, friends, and businesses of Marshall for all their help in making the transition a positive experience”. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Marshall License Office will be moving to a new location at 615 Cherokee Suite 8, Marshall, Mo., 65340. This new office location will open January 30, 2024. The hours of operation will be Monday – Friday, 8:30a.m. to 5:00p.m. and the telephone number is 660-886-6704.

Please note the current location 165 West Court St, Marshall, Mo., 65340 has been closed since December 29, 2023 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Carrollton License Office – 1 South Main Street, Carrollton, Mo., 64633

Boonville License Office – 520 Ryan Street Unit F, Boonville, Mo., 65233

Sedalia License Office – 3135 West Broadway, Sedalia, Mo., 65301

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

