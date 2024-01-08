Solar Street Lights Can Save Over $50 Million In Energy Costs, Says Study
With an increasing number of LED street lights, the study suggests ways to save over 60% of total public lighting expensesSARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study from Eco-$mart Inc., suggests major cities in the country can together save more than $50 million by simply switching over to solar-powered public lighting. The study analyzed over 1,918,999 street lights across 20 major cities to arrive at the total savings potential.
Cities & Their Total Street Lights:
City No. of Streetlights
New York 315000
Chicago 250000
Los Angeles 230000
Houston 174000
Philly 129999
Phoenix 100000
Dallas 95000
Seattle 85000
Charlotte 72000
Boston 67000
Fort Worth 64000
Nashville 56000
Denver 55000
Portland 55000
San Diego 40000
Oklahoma City 34000
San Jose 27000
Indianapolis 27000
San Francisco 25000
El Paso 18000
Total 1918999
Key findings of the Eco-$mart study:
Current Scenario: The study assumes that all 1,918,999 street lights, regardless of their existing technology, consume an average of 1.2 kWh per day. And with an average energy cost of $0.10 per kWh, this results in $83.35 million worth of yearly public lighting expenses.
The solution: While cities are increasingly switching over to LEDs for street lighting, energy-intensive HID lamps are still common at some places. Eco-$mart proposes a two-phase solution for cost savings across the surveyed cities:
Switching from HID to LED lighting entirely
100% transition to solar energy for street lighting
Financial Gains: Although public lighting costs a whopping $83.35 million in taxpayer dollar expenditure, a switch to solar can save at least 60 percent of this amount. In dollar value, this translates to more than $50.01 million worth of savings.
Environmental Rewards: Apart from economic benefits, the transition to solar-powered LED lights also promises to significantly reduce carbon emissions. This will also result in sustainable urban development and aid global green energy efforts.
Here’s what Matt from Eco-$mart had to say:
"Our study highlights the potential for cities to save millions in electricity costs annually by simply switching to solar street lighting. This transition offers sensible economic choice and also helps make cities sustainable and resilient," said Matt Ross, CEO, Eco-$mart Inc.
Ecosmart Inc. invites city officials, urban planners, and environmentalists to explore the adoption of solar-powered LED street lights. The cost savings and environmental impact of this transition will outpay the initial investment and help cities set a sustainable growth example.
Study References:
We gathered data regarding a number of street lights from city websites and other reputed resources. We listed a few resources below:
https://fsg.com/case-studies/city-of-el-paso-streetlight/
https://sf.curbed.com/2017/5/18/15658330/led-streetlights-sf
https://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/infrastructure/streetlights.shtml
https://www.inquirer.com/politics/philadelphia/philly-to-get-all-new-streetlights-20230808.html
https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/dataset/street_lights_out.html
https://www.sanjoseca.gov/your-government/departments-offices/transportation/streets/streetlights/led-conversion-program#:~:text=The%20City%20has%20partnered%20with,emiting%20diode%20(LED)%20fixtures.
https://www.quora.com/Are-there-any-solar-powered-street-lights-in-New-York-City
https://www.ameresco.com/portfolio-item/chicago-smart-lighting-program-il/
https://lalights.lacity.org/about/
https://www.sanjoseca.gov/your-government/departments-offices/transportation/streets/streetlights/led-conversion-program
https://www.c40.org/case-studies/cities100-houston-led-street-light-conversion-yields-big-savings/
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/switch-to-brighter-led-dallas-streetlights-considered/2927278/
Matt Ross
Eco-$mart, Inc.
+1 941-376-8484
info@eco-smart.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn