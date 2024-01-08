LATOKEN Partners With Shine Chain as it Launches its IEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shine Chain (SSC), a cutting-edge blockchain project, is excited to announce the launch of its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on LATOKEN, a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. The IEO is currently underway on LATOKEN, marking a significant milestone in the project's journey toward a brighter cryptocurrency future. Shine Chain is a distinctive ecosystem that is already operational. Unlike most projects that require a pre-sale to kickstart development, Shine Chain already has a fully functional Proof of Stake blockchain ready to onboard developers who can mint tokens on our main website. Let's delve into our services in more detail.
Key Highlights of the Shine Chain (SSC) IEO:
Token Sale Dates: The IEO is ongoing on LATOKEN. Interested investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts are encouraged to participate during this limited opportunity window.
Shine Rocket: A Web3 platform where cryptocurrency developers can create a project automatically with artificial intelligence, including a website, logo, marketing images, whitepaper, and even an automated launch on our own swap, centralized exchange, and cross-bridge to other blockchains. They can withdraw only 30 percent of their sales for external campaigns.
Shine Wallet: A decentralized smart wallet that not only offers common wallet functions but also includes AI-driven insights for added benefits on promising assets.
Shine School: Located in the Biopark, a technological city under construction for seven years with investments, housing universities, numerous apartments under construction, a shopping center, and a population of 3,000 residents, with plans to expand to accommodate 70,000 residents. Shine Chain will provide AI and Blockchain education, training professionals, and offering employment opportunities.
Investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts interested in participating in the Shine Chain (SSC) IEO on LATOKEN are encouraged to visit the LATOKEN platform for more details and to secure their allocations.
Come and be SHINE!
Faith Elenwo
Key Highlights of the Shine Chain (SSC) IEO:
Token Sale Dates: The IEO is ongoing on LATOKEN. Interested investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts are encouraged to participate during this limited opportunity window.
Shine Rocket: A Web3 platform where cryptocurrency developers can create a project automatically with artificial intelligence, including a website, logo, marketing images, whitepaper, and even an automated launch on our own swap, centralized exchange, and cross-bridge to other blockchains. They can withdraw only 30 percent of their sales for external campaigns.
Shine Wallet: A decentralized smart wallet that not only offers common wallet functions but also includes AI-driven insights for added benefits on promising assets.
Shine School: Located in the Biopark, a technological city under construction for seven years with investments, housing universities, numerous apartments under construction, a shopping center, and a population of 3,000 residents, with plans to expand to accommodate 70,000 residents. Shine Chain will provide AI and Blockchain education, training professionals, and offering employment opportunities.
Investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts interested in participating in the Shine Chain (SSC) IEO on LATOKEN are encouraged to visit the LATOKEN platform for more details and to secure their allocations.
Come and be SHINE!
Faith Elenwo
LATOKEN
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other