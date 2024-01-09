Announcing the eighth edition of Future Food Asia and both the FFA Award and Cargill Nutrition For Tomorrow Award
SINGAPORE, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Food Asia (FFA) is back for the 8th edition in Singapore on 15-16 May with more in-person debates and insights to address The Great Reshuffle we are seeing in the agrifood industry in terms of innovation and investment priorities.
Whilst transitioning towards low-carbon agrifood systems, certain crucial aspects of food, such as nutrition have been sidelined as carbon emission reduction has been the rallying cry of most stakeholders. The Great Reshuffle is also an opportunity for the sector to reflect on the last decade. This year the Future Food Asia conference will focus on raising awareness around the significance of nutrition and inclusion.
To engage with innovators from the region, FFA will keep its regional approach. The dual imperative of nutrition and inclusion will help shed light on some of the most critical initiatives, within the geographical, economic and social context of the region.
After providing to more than 80 early-stage APAC start-ups a platform to present their innovations, and distributing over US$ 1.5 million in awards, FFA is delighted to welcome returning partners Cargill as Title Partner and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) as Strategic Partner.
Cargill will be represented by Jing Yu (APAC Commercial Director, Specialized Nutrition) and Poh Li Goh (Global Category Marketing Manager, Specialized Nutrition) as members of the jury.
“Cargill believes that innovation and new technologies go hand in hand as important catalysts for enabling growth in Asia’s food sector and addressing some of the urgent global nutritional challenges of tomorrow. We look forward to partnering with FFA to identify and support aspiring companies in bringing to life the next generation of inclusive food solutions that will contribute to improved health and nutrition for all,” says Jing Yu, Cargill’s APAC Commercial Director for Specialized Nutrition.
They will be joining Isabelle Decitre, Founder of ID Capital and A*STAR and will together review the applications to the Awards.
“A*STAR is committed to fostering research and innovation supporting a holistic approach of health and wellness. In this context nutrition plays a pivotal role, for which science & technology still have enormous potential to unearth new solutions. The long term collaboration with Future Food Asia is instrumental in promoting talents and inspiring such solutions." – A*STAR.
Call for applications
Applications for the FFA award are open. Start-ups with a proof-of-concept are encouraged to apply and compete for the US$100,000 grand prize. Ten finalists, chosen by the FFA jury through an extensive assessment process, will be selected to showcase their innovations live on stage in Singapore at the conference.
For more details and to apply please visit https://futurefoodasia.com/ffa-2024/
Applicants are also encouraged to apply to the Cargill’s ‘Nutrition For Tomorrow’ Award, targeting start-ups which are advancing R&D collaboration in the areas of specialised nutrition and/or meat and dairy alternatives to create and scale novel product concepts that have applicability to the Asia region and its consumers. The winning start-up will have access to in-house Cargill expertise and capabilities to support the realisation and scalability of their solution or idea.
About ID Capital
ID Capital is an investment and advisory company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriFoodTech. It focuses on the Asia-Pacific region, where high growth meets high stakes. A pioneer in this vertical, it has contributed effort and capital in catalyzing the ecosystem in the region through its Future Food Asia platform launched in 2016. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner of Enterprise Singapore for its SEEDS Capital fund in the AgriFoodTech sector. For further enquiries please write to ffaa@idcapital.com.sg
About Cargill
Cargill helps the world’s food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 160,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainability way.
From the feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It’s how we’ve met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 158 years—and how we’ll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.
About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)
The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.
Isabelle Decitre
