Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,312 in the last 365 days.

Laredo CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought for intoxication manslaughter

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry detained one male wanted on a felony warrant for intoxication manslaughter. 

“The apprehension of wanted individuals at the border involves CBP’s critical assistance to our law enforcement partners, to detain those with outstanding warrants,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Law enforcement databases help aid our law enforcement partners in maintaining public safety and upholding the law.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred Francisco Morales, 59, a U.S. citizen passenger aboard a commercial bus, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle issued by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office out of Waxahachie, Texas. The warrant was confirmed to be active. CBP officers transported Morales to Webb County jail to await criminal proceedings. 

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought for intoxication manslaughter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more