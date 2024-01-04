Book Study: Asynchronous Cognitive Science

Cognitive science can offer educators an understanding of how students learn so they can apply it to their practice. Interacting with cognitive science can be challenging though. If you are interested in learning more about cognitive science in a simple yet informative way, this book study is for you.

The book, “Why Don’t Students Like School,” by Daniel T Willingham is an education-focused dive into the cognitive science of how students learn. This 11-week asynchronous book study will allow participants to reflect on their current practice while discovering and applying new knowledge. A free copy of the book will be mailed to your school, and each participant can receive up to 17 contact hours. The book study starts on January 22, 2024.

To join, click this Book Study link and fill out the form. Please email any questions to erik.wade@maine.gov.