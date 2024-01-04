Arrest Made in Thanksgiving Weekend Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a man in Northeast, D.C.

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a man being treated by DC Fire and EMS. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Daniel Lamont Adams, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 40-year-old Andre Hicks, of Capitol Heights, Maryland. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 23192767

###