Ground survey of bighorn sheep in Unit 26 suggests population is stable

Fish and Game staff recently completed a ground survey of bighorn sheep along Big Creek in Unit 26. 

Surveyors counted 75 sheep along Big Creek downstream of Cabin Creek. This is consistent with observations from previous surveys and suggests a stable population. Lamb ratios were slightly above average for the area at 34 lambs per 100 ewes. Ram ratios also looked good at 61 rams per 100 ewes, with all ages of rams represented in the count.

Bighorns in Unit 26 are part of the Middle Fork Salmon River population of sheep, which Fish and Game plans to survey via helicopter in March.

This ground survey was initiated by University of Idaho staff in 2001 and has since become a cooperative effort between Fish and Game, the University of Idaho, and the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation. The survey allows Fish and Game to monitor bighorns in this area in years between helicopter surveys. 

 

