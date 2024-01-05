Free & Equal Elections to Host National Democratic Debate Jan. 18 in Los Angeles

Christina Tobin, Founder and Chair, Free & Equal Elections Foundation The Free & Equal Elections Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting transparency, fairness, and inclusivity in the electoral process.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free & Equal Elections, a leading non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting transparency and fairness in the electoral process, is pleased to announce that it will host a national debate for Democratic candidates for the U.S. Presidential nomination on Thursday, January 18 at XR Studios in Los Angeles.

The highly-anticipated forum will provide a platform for Democratic candidates to discuss their policy positions, engage with voters, and showcase their visions for a better future.

Christina Tobin, the founder and chair of The Free & Equal Elections Foundation, will moderate. "We agree that our Democracy is at stake, so we are thrilled to be hosting this national debate for Democratic candidates," said Tobin, a leader in the election reform and voters' rights movements.

The debate will be held at XR Studios, a cutting-edge production venue in Los Angeles specializing in immersive technology for entertainment. It will be co-produced by Kevin Sanford of XR Studios and Andrew Arnold, an award-winning visual effects director who has worked with Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Calvin Klein, and Kanye West.

Key Details for the Debate:

Date: Thursday, January 18

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: XR Studios, Los Angeles

Moderator: Christina Tobin

Invited Democratic Candidates:

President Joe Biden

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN.)

Marianne Williamson

Gabriel Cornejo

Stephen Lyons

Jason Palmer

Cenk Uygur

Frank Lozada

This year, Free & Equal, collaborating with Nexus Earth, is launching a Blockchain Election Assistant App to foster election transparency and equip voters with comprehensive candidate information. The app will facilitate the selection of six U.S. Presidential candidates through ranked choice voting from January 15 to 26, leading up to a second presidential debate on February 29 at XR Studios in Los Angeles. Powered by Nexus.io, the app aims to empower voters and enhance the electoral process.

The two debates will cover a wide range of topics that are of paramount importance to the American people, including healthcare, the economy, climate change, education, and social justice. Each candidate will be able to articulate their policy positions and engage in a respectful and informative discussion.

Free and Equal Elections is committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all participants. The event will also be live-streamed, allowing viewers to watch and engage with candidates.

"This debate is a critical part of our commitment to fostering informed and engaged citizens as they make crucial decisions about the future leadership of our country, allowing all of the Democratic candidates for President on the ballot in at least four states to be heard," Tobin said.

Free & Equal hosts open, all-inclusive gubernatorial, Presidential, and senatorial debates, including the 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 Presidential debates moderated by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges, Thom Hartmann of Free Speech TV, and Emmy Award-winning actor Ed Asner. In 2012, broadcast legend Larry King served as moderator, reaching an audience of 20 million.

"Our organization is dedicated to ensuring that the electoral process is transparent and accessible to all citizens, Tobin said, "This debate will allow voters to hear directly from the candidates and make informed decisions about their preferred candidate during this pivotal election season."

About Free & Equal Elections Foundation

Free & Equal Elections Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit, non-partisan organization based in Cambria, CA. dedicated to promoting transparency, fairness, and inclusivity in the electoral process. We work tirelessly to ensure that every citizen has equal access to the political system and the information they need to make informed decisions. Our mission is to open the electoral process through education, collaborative action and representation for all candidates. Free & Equal leads national, state, and local efforts to transform the electoral system by hosting all-inclusive debates, producing electoral reform symposiums and Free & Equal TV, organizing United We Stand events, and building coalitions. Since 2008, Free & Equal has hosted inclusive and constructive Presidential debates.

About Christina Tobin

Christina Tobin is an American political activist and leader in the election reform and voter-rights movements. A passionate activist against the top two primary systems, in 2008 she founded and now chairs the Free and & Equal Elections Foundation, a non-partisan grassroots organization whose mission is to empower American voters through education. In 2009 she founded Free and Equal, Inc., a non-partisan, full-service ballot access consulting and petitioning firm specializing in independent and third-party candidates. Tobin has helped gather and defend millions of signatures for the Green Party, the Constitution Party, the Republican Party, the Democratic Party, the Libertarian Party, and the Socialist Equality Party.

About Andrew Arnold

Drew Arnold is an award-winning visual effects director working at the cross-section of technology and entertainment. His work includes some of the most recognized projects in their industries, creating alongside brands and artists such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Issey Miyake, Calvin Klein, Kanye West and many others. His groundbreaking work has utilized emerging technologies such as projection mapping, 3D animation, visual effects, motion capture, augmented reality, virtual reality, and 3D scanning. He has art-directed projects such as Beyonce's World Humanitarian Day performance at the UN General Assembly Hall, a complete projection-mapped immersive performance, brought to live exhibits and AI systems for the UNDP as well as designing VR World, the largest VR space in the Americas. His work continues to showcase engaging experiences with emerging technologies.

Kevin Sanford

Kevin Sanford is studio director at XR Studios and a renowned festival, music, and television producer. A 37-year veteran of television and live entertainment, his coverage as the Executive producer of Host coverage of the Central American and Caribbean Olympic games starring Ricky Martin and Juanes garnered him three Emmy nominations for direction, sound, and lighting. He has produced musical segments on SNL for Selena Gomez and The XXX, to name a few, as well as an Oscar Party for Kevin Hart Dj'd by Questlove. His deep history in the Hollywood community, along with his TV Family royalty, is second to none.