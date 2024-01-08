Green Building Initiative Elects Tim Thiel as Chair of the Board of Directors
Membership elects Thiel and new Directors to GBI’s Board.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative, Inc. (GBI) is pleased to announce the election of Tim Thiel, Global Circular Economy Manager at Covestro, as chair of its board of directors. New and returning officers, as well as two new directors, were also elected effective December 2023.
“It is an incredible honor to step into the role of board chair in GBI’s twentieth year,” said Thiel. “GBI has become a global leader in sustainable building certification and education, and I look forward to supporting accessibility and widespread use of GBI’s building assessment programs to achieve global climate goals.”
“We are thrilled to continue working with Tim in his leadership role as GBI’s chair of its board of directors,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “Tim has been a tremendous asset to GBI’s board, supporting market development, building relationships with like-minded organizations, and providing industry expertise in sustainability and the circular economy.”
Tim has been a longstanding supporter of green building, also serving on the Board of the 2030 Districts National Network. As he enters his eighth year on the GBI board, he is recognized as a 25-year veteran of Covestro where Tim is implementing the company’s strategy towards a circular and climate-neutral economy. Previous roles have provided Tim with extensive experience in both strategic marketing and business development in various verticals, including the building and construction industries.
Thiel follows GBI’s prior chair, Dr. Amlan Mukherjee, P.E., who was active in promoting procurement solutions for low-embodied carbon solutions at the federal level and contributed significant expertise into the development of GBI’s Green Globes Journey to Net Zero assessment program. Dr. Mukherjee will serve as Immediate Past Chair for the 2024 calendar year.
GBI’s Membership voted on November 30, 2023, to approve the 2024 Executive Committee Slate under one-year terms:
• Chair: Tim Thiel (Global Circular Economy Manager, Covestro)
• Immediate Past Chair: Dr. Amlan Mukherjee (Sustainability Director, WAP Sustainability Consulting)
• Chair Elect: Alison Hoagland (Principal, Mackenzie)
• Treasurer: Luis Perez-Soto (VP, Treasurer, Lennar Financial Services)
• Secretary: Meagan Sykes (Energy Manager, Sobeys)
• Director: John Lister (Principal, JL Architects)
• Director: Simon Turner (Founder, Building Cognition)
GBI is also pleased to announce the approval of two new voting members of the board of directors, effective December 2023, under three-year terms:
• Keely Felton (Chief Sustainability Officer, Nova Group, GBC)
• Laura Unrein (Sustainable Design Consultant, Group14 Engineering)
The new directors join eight returning voting members of the board that include:
• Consolato Gattuso (Director of Engineering at Piedmont Office Realty Trust)
• Dain Hansen (EVP, Government Relations, International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials, (IAPMO))
• Randy Mortensen (SVP, Global Sales & Marketing, Leviton)
• Brenda Steinhauer (Quality Manager, W.A. Richardson Builders)
• Sumayyah Theron (Director of Sustainability, Cyclone Energy Group)
• Douglas Tucker (Director, Industry and Government Relations, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.)
• Robin Yochum (Director of State Outreach, Building Performance Association)
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, GBI is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. The organization has certified more than 600 million square feet of commercial and multifamily space. As a membership organization, GBI issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at thegbi.org.
