GBI Announces Class of 2023 Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) celebrates the recognition of seven individuals with distinctions of Green Globes Fellow (GGF) and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellow (GPCF). GBI’s Fellow program, introduced in 2021, recognizes those who have demonstrated outstanding success in the improvement of the built environment through GBI’s Green Globes certification and/or Guiding Principles Compliance verification systems and promote sustainable, resilient buildings that promote health and wellness for users.
Green Globes Fellows and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows are expert users of GBI programs who contribute to the shaping of GBI’s educational content and tool development and are regarded as exceptional leaders in the green building industry who drive meaningful change. These design, construction, and sustainability professionals drive innovation and support others' commitments to reduce the impacts of climate change.
“GBI is honored to recognize the Class of 2023 Green Globes Fellows and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows and welcomes these passionate leaders to this highly respected community,” said Vicki Worden, GBI’s President & CEO. “These individuals have demonstrated a deep commitment to increasing access to a sustainable, healthy, and resilient built environment while advocating for an open market to drive innovation.”
Members of the 2023 Class of Green Globes Fellows include:
- Susan Collins, ASCEM, GGF, LEED AP, WELL AP | Whole Building Systems
- Ashley Eusey PE, GGF, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP | Hoefer Welker
- Keely Felton, CEA, GGF | Nova Group, GBC
- Jennifer Turchin, AIA, ENV SP, GGF, LEED AP BD+C, NCARB, WELL AP | CODA
- Meagan Sykes, Fitwel Ambassador, GGF, LEED GA | Sobeys
Members of the 2023 Class of Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows include:
- Jeff Sexton, GPCF, LEED AP | Sherlock, Smith & Adams, Inc.
- Thomas Warner, AIA, CCS, GPCF, LEED AP BD+C | Haskell
Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows maintain a valid Green Globes Professional (GGP) or Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP) credential, have completed at least 10 Guiding Principles Compliance projects or 10 Green Globes certifications, have volunteered 10 or more hours on a GBI committee or have conducted 5 external presentations on the subject, and have completed the application and provided three sponsor testimonials to attest to the quality of work provided.
GBI will begin accepting applications for the Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellow Class of 2024 on May 1. Those interested can review program requirements and access the application at https://thegbi.org/professional-certification/ggf-gpcf/. Applications received prior to September 1 will be eligible for the Class of 2024.
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, GBI is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. The organization has certified more than 600 million square feet of commercial and multifamily space. As a membership organization, GBI issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at thegbi.org.
Megan Baker
Green Globes Fellows and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows are expert users of GBI programs who contribute to the shaping of GBI’s educational content and tool development and are regarded as exceptional leaders in the green building industry who drive meaningful change. These design, construction, and sustainability professionals drive innovation and support others' commitments to reduce the impacts of climate change.
“GBI is honored to recognize the Class of 2023 Green Globes Fellows and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows and welcomes these passionate leaders to this highly respected community,” said Vicki Worden, GBI’s President & CEO. “These individuals have demonstrated a deep commitment to increasing access to a sustainable, healthy, and resilient built environment while advocating for an open market to drive innovation.”
Members of the 2023 Class of Green Globes Fellows include:
- Susan Collins, ASCEM, GGF, LEED AP, WELL AP | Whole Building Systems
- Ashley Eusey PE, GGF, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP | Hoefer Welker
- Keely Felton, CEA, GGF | Nova Group, GBC
- Jennifer Turchin, AIA, ENV SP, GGF, LEED AP BD+C, NCARB, WELL AP | CODA
- Meagan Sykes, Fitwel Ambassador, GGF, LEED GA | Sobeys
Members of the 2023 Class of Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows include:
- Jeff Sexton, GPCF, LEED AP | Sherlock, Smith & Adams, Inc.
- Thomas Warner, AIA, CCS, GPCF, LEED AP BD+C | Haskell
Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows maintain a valid Green Globes Professional (GGP) or Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP) credential, have completed at least 10 Guiding Principles Compliance projects or 10 Green Globes certifications, have volunteered 10 or more hours on a GBI committee or have conducted 5 external presentations on the subject, and have completed the application and provided three sponsor testimonials to attest to the quality of work provided.
GBI will begin accepting applications for the Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellow Class of 2024 on May 1. Those interested can review program requirements and access the application at https://thegbi.org/professional-certification/ggf-gpcf/. Applications received prior to September 1 will be eligible for the Class of 2024.
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, GBI is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. The organization has certified more than 600 million square feet of commercial and multifamily space. As a membership organization, GBI issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at thegbi.org.
Megan Baker
Green Building Initiative
+1 971-256-7174
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn