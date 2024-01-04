DNR enforcement actions, published 1/4/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Dallas County

JTB Investments, L.L.C. d/b/a Norwalk Ready-Mix

Cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state; obtain a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System stormwater general permit No. 2; and pay a $6,500 administrative penalty.

Des Moines County

City of Mediapolis

Submit plans, specifications, and a construction permit application by September 2024; complete construction of wastewater treatment facility upgrades by December 2025; submit progress reports no later than January 5 and July 5 of each year until upgrades are complete; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Linn County

SitelogIQ, Inc.

Comply with all asbestos regulations during future renovations or construction projects and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.

Scott County

Tim Dolan Development Co.

Comply with all conditions of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state; and pay a $5,500 administrative penalty.

Warren County

City of Indianola

Comply with all conditions of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.