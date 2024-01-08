GatorPAC Endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio U.S. Senate Republican Primary
GatorPAC Chairman retired Colonel Rob Maness Announces Endorsement of Bernie Moreno in Ohio U.S. Senate Republican Primary
We believe Moreno will be a strong advocate for limited government, lower taxes, and protecting our constitutional rights.”GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GatorPAC, a political action committee dedicated to promoting conservative values and candidates, has officially announced its endorsement of Bernie Moreno in the Ohio U.S. Senate Republican Primary.
— Colonel Rob Maness, retired, Chairman
Moreno, a successful businessman and entrepreneur, has caught the attention of GatorPAC with his strong stance on key conservative issues and his commitment to serving the people of Ohio. As a first-generation American, Moreno understands the importance of hard work and the American Dream, and has pledged to fight for policies that will create opportunities for all Ohioans.
"GatorPAC is proud to endorse Bernie Moreno for the Ohio U.S. Senate Republican Primary," said GatorPAC Chairman, retired Colonel Rob Maness. "His experience as a successful businessman and his dedication to conservative values make him the ideal candidate to represent Ohio in the Senate. We believe he will be a strong advocate for limited government, lower taxes, and protecting our constitutional rights."
Moreno's campaign has gained momentum in recent weeks, with endorsements from several other prominent conservative organizations and leaders, including President Donald J. Trump. His commitment to creating jobs and growing the economy has resonated with voters across the state, and GatorPAC's endorsement further solidifies his position as the top contender in the primary race.
GatorPAC encourages all Ohio voters to support Bernie Moreno in the upcoming Republican Primary on May 4th. With his proven track record of success and his dedication to conservative principles, Moreno is the clear choice to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate. For more information on Moreno's campaign and his stance on key issues, visit his website.
