Top P&G Executive Joins MutualMarkets Board of Advisors

John Myers

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MutualMarkets, the world’s first platform enabling co-market advertising at scale, today announced that John Myers has joined its Board of Advisors.

John runs John Myers Advisory, helping disruptive innovators and Fortune 500 companies accelerate value creation. Prior, Myers served as a Vice President at P&G for 25 years. He worked across all aspects of P&G, including insights and analytics, global brand development, global digital enterprise transformation and led P&G’s largest analytics and insights organization in North America. In addition, John founded and led P&G’s Veteran and Reservist Affinity group efforts.

John is a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point and achieved the rank of Captain. “John is that rare business leader who mastered the art of incubating and implementing innovative change throughout his career at P&G and we are thrilled to have him join our Board of distinguished advisors.” said Alan Gould, founder and co-CEO of MutualMarkets.

About MutualMarkets
MutualMarkets is the world’s first platform that enables co-market advertising. Brands discover Content IP like TV Shows, Movies and Gaming Titles based on the Brand’s marketing objectives to foster partnerships that produce break-thru advertising. To learn more, please visit https://mutualmarkets.ai. MutualMarkets was founded by Alan Gould and Eric Gould, founders of IAG Research and Peak Opportunity Partners. Investors include Greycroft, Bessemer, Mu Ventures and GAIN (Georgetown Angel Investment Network).

Alan Gould
MutualMarkets Inc
+1 818-514-4129
