DH, DHF, and DoHS Recognize January as Mental Wellness Month

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH), West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF), and West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) are joining forces in January to highlight the resources available to West Virginians as part of Mental Wellness Month.

“Mental wellness is crucial to being able to handle life’s stresses and adapt to change and difficult times,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “It is for that reason we want to remind West Virginians of the many resources that are available if needed.”

HELP4WV is a lifeline for those who are not only battling addiction, but those in need of mental health services as well. Call, text or chat: 1-844-HELP4WV or www.help4wv.com. The Children's Crisis and Referral Line, a separate source of support provided by HELP4WV, is also available 24/7/365 to assist with community-based resources and support specific to children and youth. Call, text or chat: 1-844-HELP4WV or www.help4wv.com/ccl.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing mental health-related distress including thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other kind of emotion distress. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for crisis support. 988 also serves as the Veterans Crisis Line (press 1 option).

In addition, the Bureau for Behavioral Health, Office of Children, Youth and Families within DoHS administers programs to promote the behavioral health of children and youth in West Virginia communities through primary prevention and individualized services for mental health, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.