Judge Romanick will not run for reelection in SCJD

South Central Judicial District Judge Bruce Romanick has announced that he will not be running for reelection in 2024.
A 1986 UND School of Law graduate, he was in private practice in Washburn and Bismarck, N.D., 1986-88, Judge Advocate for the United States Army, Fort Carson, Colorado, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 1989-1992, in private practice in Moorhead, MN, 1992-1994, and Assistant State's Attorney, Burleigh County, 1995-2000, before being elected District Judge in 2000.
