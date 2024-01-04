DHEC Reopens Additional Shellfish Beds Effective Immediately on Jan. 4

DHEC is immediately reopening portions of shellfish harvesting beds in Georgetown and Charleston counties.

The following areas are now reopened:

Georgetown County Shellfish Management Area 04 - Murrells Inlet

Charleston County Shellfish Management Area 6B - McClellanville/Cape Romain Harbor/Cape Island Shellfish Management Area 7 - Bulls Bay



The following areas currently remain closed:

Shellfish Management Area 8 - Bull Island/Capers Island/Isle of Palms

Shellfish Management Area 9A - Isle of Palms/Hamlin Sound/Sullivans Island

DHEC has communicated these reopenings and closures to our state's shellfish dealers and permit holders and is updating our online closure map, webpages, and shellfish hotline with the latest information. For additional information, visit scdhec.gov/shellfish.