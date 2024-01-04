Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,237 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,392 in the last 365 days.

DHEC Reopens Additional Shellfish Beds Effective Immediately on Jan. 4

DHEC is immediately reopening portions of shellfish harvesting beds in Georgetown and Charleston counties.

The following areas are now reopened:

  • Georgetown County
    • Shellfish Management Area 04 - Murrells Inlet
  • Charleston County
    • Shellfish Management Area 6B - McClellanville/Cape Romain Harbor/Cape Island
    • Shellfish Management Area 7 - Bulls Bay

The following areas currently remain closed:

  • Shellfish Management Area 8 - Bull Island/Capers Island/Isle of Palms
  • Shellfish Management Area 9A - Isle of Palms/Hamlin Sound/Sullivans Island

DHEC has communicated these reopenings and closures to our state's shellfish dealers and permit holders and is updating our online closure map, webpages, and shellfish hotline with the latest information. For additional information, visit scdhec.gov/shellfish.

You just read:

DHEC Reopens Additional Shellfish Beds Effective Immediately on Jan. 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more