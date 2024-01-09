OHMNILABS awarded Autonomous Mobile Service Robots agreement with Premier, Inc.

Ohmni® Pro Autonomy Edition for Virtual Care Ohmni® Pro Autonomy Edition and Ohmni Cloud Solutions Autonomy

With the use of Ohmni® Pro, providers can engage in real-time, interactive communication and foster a genuine presence with patients and other staff members.” — Dr. Thuc Vu, CEO of OhmniLabs

MILPITAS, CA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OHMNILABS, INC. has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Autonomous Mobile Service Robots with Premier, Inc. Effective Feb. 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Ohmni® Pro Autonomy Edition and Ohmni Cloud Solutions Autonomy.

“We are honored to collaborate with Premier and contribute to the healthcare community with our advanced solutions,” states OhmniLabs CEO, Dr. Thuc Vu. “With the use of Ohmni® Pro, providers can engage in real-time, interactive communication and foster a genuine presence with patients and other staff members. With autonomous navigation capabilities, Ohmni®Pro empowers practitioners to conduct virtual consultations, examinations, and follow-ups, extending their ability to deliver personalized care from anywhere."

Ohmni® Pro is transforming the way healthcare services are delivered. The robots have become essential in bridging the gap between patients and healthcare providers, facilitating real-time, interactive communication, and fostering a genuine presence. With its autonomous navigation capabilities, Ohmni®Pro enables physicians to conduct virtual consultations, examinations, and follow-ups from any location, seamlessly navigating hospital corridors and patient rooms. This empowers healthcare professionals to extend their reach and deliver specialized medical expertise and personalized care to patients, particularly those in remote areas or with limited mobility.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

OhmniLabs is a healthcare automation company focused on providing innovative robotic solutions. Since our founding in 2015, we’ve delivered thousands of robots that have improved the lives of people in more than 49 countries worldwide. Our USA-based manufacturing facility allows us to design, engineer, and build advanced robots for our customers with unrivaled usability and reliability.

Year after year, Ohmni Robot has been recognized as one of the best telepresence robots in the market. The recent integration of autonomous capabilities significantly enhances the robot's usability by allowing it to navigate and interact with its environment without constant human control.

