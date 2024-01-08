Jenesis Software Launches New C.A.R.E. Program to Foster Workplace Positivity and Support
Jenesis Software launches a company-wide C.A.R.E. program to support and cultivate community throughout our team
Our C.A.R.E. Team’s mission is to promote positivity and support throughout our organization. We are committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported.”ELON, NC, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenesis Software, a leading insurance agency management solution, is excited to announce the launch of our C.A.R.E. Program, a company-wide program initiative aimed at spreading positivity and providing support within the organization. The C.A.R.E. Program, which stands for Compassion, Advocacy, Resources, and Empathy, reflects Jenesis Software’s dedication to fostering a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and part of a community.
Mission Statement
"Our C.A.R.E. Team’s mission is to promote positivity and support throughout our organization. We are committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported. Our goal is to cultivate a community that uplifts spirits while contributing to the success and happiness of our team," said Joe Gauger, Account Manager and member of the C.A.R.E. Program at Jenesis Software.
Program Details
The C.A.R.E. Program focuses on the following aspects:
• Celebrating Milestones - Acknowledging work anniversaries and birthdays by organizing special gifts and celebrations that allow us to share these occasions.
• Support During Difficult Times - Recognizing that life can bring challenges, the C.A.R.E. team is dedicated to supporting our team members. This includes assisting with utility bills, offering support when losing a family member or pet, and giving meals or gift cards to those in need.
• Support for Health and Wellness - One of the objectives of our program is to help team members by offering counseling services or helping with hardship expenses, creating pathways for those who require assistance.
• High-Five Program - To promote a culture of appreciation, the C.A.R.E. team plans to introduce a High-Five program, which allows team members to recognize and appreciate each other's contributions.
Team and Contact Information
The C.A.R.E. Team includes Joe G., Christy A., Kaylee S. from Jenesis Software, Colleen M., and Colleen L. from Diedrich RPM.
Goals and Launch
The team aims to roll out the C.A.R.E. Program in January 2024.
Feedback and Participation
We actively encourage our team members to contribute ideas for anniversary and birthday gifts and participate in making the C.A.R.E. Program a success.
We are confident that the C.A.R.E. Program will play a role in improving our work environment, fostering the well-being of our team, and strengthening our dedication to each other's achievements and contentment.
About Jenesis Software:
Jenesis Software is the driving force behind JenesisNow, a web-based insurance agency management system. This intelligent tool simplifies the operations of insurance agencies by offering features such as seamless integrations, credit card processing, electronic signatures, automated Acord form filling, smart task reminders, calendar and email integration, time clock functionality, built-in marketing tools, company downloads, and more. With over two decades of partnership with independent insurance agencies, Jenesis Software remains committed to innovation and upholding a respected reputation in the industry.
