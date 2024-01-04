Pamela Hopkins Delivers Powerful Message With New Single “Walk of Honor”

“Walk Of Honor,” released on January 5th, 2024, promotes organ donation awareness as well as having a cautionary message about drunk driving.

I hope that my song touches others and if they haven’t checked that box on their driver’s license making them an organ donor, I hope they think about becoming one after listening to this song.”
— Pamela Hopkins

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Million-Streaming country music artist Pamela Hopkins is set to release her highly anticipated single, “Walk of Honor,” on January 5th, 2024. This emotional ballad is Hopkins’ most personal and challenging song to date, tackling the important topics of organ donation and drunk driving.

Inspired by a viral TikTok video, Hopkins was moved to write “Walk of Honor” after learning about the “honor walk” for organ donors. The song tells the heartbreaking story of a mother saying goodbye to her daughter, who has passed away and is being honored with a final walk to donate her organs. The twist in the story comes when it is revealed that the young man who caused her death through drunk driving is also saved by her daughter’s organ donation.

“This song is a story about a mother having to let her daughter go because she cannot be saved, but her organs save the lives of many,” says Hopkins. “I hope that my song touches others and if they haven’t checked that box on their driver’s license making them an organ donor, I hope they think about becoming one after listening to this song and hearing the message.”

https://open.spotify.com/artist/233la14oPniGiYX35bN10f

Co-written with Arkansas Independent Artist/singer/songwriter Anna Brinker and Lonnie Abbott, “Walk of Honor” is a powerful and emotional track that showcases Hopkins’ incredible vocals and storytelling abilities. Fans can expect to be moved to tears by this poignant and timely song.

Hopkins has been making waves in the country music scene, with her previous releases earning her multiple accolades, including a Josie Music Awards win and an Independent Music Network Awards win. She is also a three-time nominee for the 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards. Hopkins is known for her electrifying live performances and has entertained audiences all over the world, including performing for US troops in Alaska, Australia, Guam, Japan, and more.

“Walk of Honor” will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, on January 5th, 2024. For more information about Pamela Hopkins and her music, please visit her website at www.pamelahopkinsmusic.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

