MCG Consulting and Artius Global Form Regulatory Technology Partnership for Shareholding Disclosure in Capital Markets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCG Consulting LLC and Artius Global are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing regulatory technology solutions for shareholding disclosure in capital markets. This collaboration brings together the deep expertise of MCG Consulting LLC in regulatory compliance and the innovative, yet practitioner-focused, technology solutions of Artius Global to provide a comprehensive and seamless approach to managing shareholding disclosures.

Through this partnership, MCG Consulting LLC and Artius Global will combine their strengths to deliver a next-generation regulatory technology platform tailored to the specific needs of capital market participants. The platform will empower financial institutions with the tools and capabilities required to streamline shareholding disclosure processes, enhance data accuracy, and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the partnership, Paul A. Murdock, Managing Director at MCG Consulting LLC, stated, "We are excited to join forces with Artius Global to bring a game-changing solution to the capital markets. Our combined expertise and innovation will empower financial institutions with the tools they need to excel in today's regulatory landscape."

Caleb Woo, Head of Client Success at Artius Global, added, "This partnership aligns perfectly with Artius Global's commitment to providing innovative technology solutions to financial professionals. MCG Consulting LLC fits our “By Practitioners For Practitioners” approach. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our clients."

MCG Consulting LLC and Artius Global are committed to helping financial institutions navigate the evolving landscape of shareholding disclosure regulations. This partnership represents a significant step forward in achieving this mission.

For more information about MCG Consulting LLC and Artius Global, please visit mcgcomply.com and artiusglobal.com, respectively.

