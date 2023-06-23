Thrive with Passion and Celebrate the Power of Us through Beauty and Wellness at the 9th Annual Ubiquitous Women’s Expo
A dynamic two-day interactive event in Downtown DC featuring multifaceted brands, star-studded entertainment, panel discussions, master classes and more!
This weekend celebrates and honors businesses who dedicate themselves to excellence. From the moment the convention doors open, guests are empowered and changed by our “thrive with passion” energy.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate and be inspired to thrive at THE 9TH ANNUAL UBIQUITOUS WOMEN’S EXPO on July 21-23 at The Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Downtown, DC. The two-day boasts new energy and the opportunity to flourish with interactive activities to revitalize your mind, body and soul.
— Founder, Germaine Bolds-Leftridge
“Our platform showcases and honors businesses who dedicate themselves to excellence.” said Founder, Germaine Bolds-Leftridge. This weekend celebrates that effort from the moment the convention center doors open. We want guests to leave our expo feeling empowered and beautiful from the inside out by engaging in our “thrive with passion” energy, imploring them to prosper and be encouraged.”
CVS HEALTH® and CANTU® will be returning as the Platinum Sponsors. Other sponsors include CURL DAZE®, MIELLE®, AMBI®, AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY®, DOLLAR GENERAL®, HAWAIIAN SILKY®, TOUCH THE BLACK BREAST CANCER ALLIANCE®, and UNIVERSAL BEAUTY PRODUCTS®. Every year is a spectacular celebration with brands and special guests that celebrate the “Power of Us” to uplift our spirits for the entire weekend featuring:
VIP BLACK AND BLING PARTY & CONCERT - Kick off the weekend on Friday, July 21 with Baltimore natives and award-winning R&B group, Dru Hill with special guest DJ Kwamé. In addition, the UBIQUITOUS WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD will honor entrepreneur and leading beauty industry powerhouse, founder of MIELLE, Mrs. Monique Rodriguez.
The expo on Saturday (7/22) and Sunday (7/23) incorporates diverse exhibitors, learning opportunities, and powerful performances, where positive energy flows throughout the entire weekend.
MOTIVATE TO ELEVATE SATURDAY
• Masterclasses by Author and Coach Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Author and International Speaker, Coach Stormy Wellington
• Special Performances by Raheem Devaughn and K Love the Poet
FOOD FOR THE SOUL SUNDAY
• Praise and worship by Pastor Aventer Gray and stellar award-winning gospel singers Maurette Brown Clark and Isabel Davis
• Special testimonial performance by R&B Superstar Christopher Williams
• Workshop: Meditation & The Art of Manifestation will empower attendees to drive their destiny to new levels
• Special performance by DMV superstars The Brown Ballerinas
QUALITY EXHIBITORS - Over 100 small, mid-size and corporate brands in beauty, health and lifestyle industries and a host of others will be in attendance. Businesses interested in joining the Ubiquitous community can visit the website at www.ubiquitousexpo.com or contact kathy@ubiquitousexpo.com.
THE UBIQUITOUS WOMEN’S EXPO is the largest event in the DMV area dedicated to multicultural women. To purchase VIP Packages, visit UbiquitousExpo.com or call 410-740-7211 for more information. Follow Ubiquitous on social media at @ubiquitous_expo for updates.
