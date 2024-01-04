January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

January 4, 2024

Contact: 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

DCF continues efforts to prevent human trafficking of minors and better support survivors

MADISON – Human trafficking is happening in Wisconsin, to Wisconsin residents. To help raise awareness of this important issue impacting our communities, Governor Evers has proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

“Human trafficking can be difficult to recognize, especially to the untrained eye,” said Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson. “That is what makes fighting this crime challenging. Our hope is that communities will use this month as an opportunity to have conversations about what trafficking is, what it looks like, and how you can report when you get that gut feeling that something just isn’t right.”

Traffickers, their victims, and survivors represent people of all races, genders, and classes. While it can happen to anyone, traffickers often exploit people who appear vulnerable. Factors that can leave a young person vulnerable include:

A history of involvement in the child welfare system

Living in group homes or residential treatment facilities

Identifying as LGBTQ+

Experiencing homelessness

Living in homes with drug use, maltreatment, or extreme poverty

A history of child sexual abuse

There are several red flags, or indicators, which can help alert you to human trafficking. If you suspect that a person may be a victim of human trafficking, you should call 911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

DCF and local child welfare agencies play a daily role in combatting the human trafficking of minors. In 2022, there were 312 allegations of child sex trafficking reported to local child welfare agencies across Wisconsin. Through DCF’s Anti-Human Trafficking funding efforts, Wisconsin has been able to expand the services and supports available to young people who have experienced sex trafficking while under the age of 18.

Programs funded under this grant provide a variety of services including, but not limited to, multidisciplinary team facilitation, case coordination and referrals, case management, caregiver support services, outreach services, and training and technical assistance. These programs join an array of service providers across the state who are focused on helping human trafficking survivors navigate their healing journey and rebuild their lives.

To learn more about the human trafficking of minors and gain access to tools and resources, visit https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/ys/aht/toolkit or follow @WisDCF on Twitter and Facebook.

