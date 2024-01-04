Submit Release
2024 preview special: Let election battles commence

2024 is going to be quite some year for politics – in the UK and around the world.

A general election is no more than a year away. The Conservatives are still a long way behind in the polls, but has Keir Starmer done enough to convince people to vote for Labour? What are they key dates to look out for over the next 12 months? What happens next at the Covid inquiry? Where are local elections happening? And what are the events overseas that could yet impact on British politics?

Sky’s Sam Coates joins the IfG podcast team to look ahead to what could be a hugely significant year in British politics, to explore what we know is going to happen and – after dusting down the trusty IfG crystal ball – explore what we think might happen in 2024.

