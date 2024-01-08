Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the beauty and personal care surfactants market size is predicted to reach $15.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The growth in the beauty and personal care surfactants market is due to the increasing demand for various waterless products. North America region is expected to hold the largest beauty and personal care surfactants market share. Major players in the beauty and personal care surfactants market include BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Rhodia, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International PLC.

Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market Segments

• By Type: Non-Ionic, Cationic, Amphoteric, Anionic, Other Types

• By Origin: Synthetic Surfactants, Bio-Based Surfactants

• By Application: Hair Care, Skin Care, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global beauty and personal care surfactants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The beauty and personal care surfactants refer to surfactants used in various cosmetic products for personal care. These products consist of surfactants that are products used for cleansing, foaming, thickening, emulsifying, solubilizing, penetration enhancement, antimicrobial effects, and other special effects. The compatibility with both water and oil makes surfactants a useful cosmetic ingredient.

The main types of beauty and personal care surfactants are non-ionic, cationic, amphoteric, anionic, and others. Non-ionic refers to the type of surfactant that do not yield any net charge in a solution and are generally mild, commonly used in hand and body moisturizers. They are of different origins such as synthetic surfactants, and bio-based surfactants. The applications for beauty and personal care surfactants include hair care, skincare, and other applications.

