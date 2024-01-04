ChannelHub Announces Electronics Channel Strategy Forum at Channel Summit MENA

Electronics Channel Strategy Forum will be hosted on 20 February 2024 Farouk Hemraj, founder at Channel Hub

The ECSF will bring together a diverse group of speakers and experts, offering a wealth of insights for C-level executives across MENA region

The ECSF is not just another segment in our event; it's a platform where innovative ideas and strategies converge, driving the industry forward in these dynamic times.” — Farouk Hemraj, founder at ChannelHub, the organiser of the Summit