Global Baby Powder Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Baby Powder Market Report 2024

Baby Powder Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The baby powder market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Baby Powder Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the baby powder market size is predicted to reach $2.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the baby powder market is due to the increasing demand for baby hygiene products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest baby powder market share. Major players in the baby powder market include Johnson & Johnson, Pigeon Corporation, Prestige Brands Holdings Inc., Burt's Bees, Mothercare, PZ Cussons, Himalaya Drug Company Pvt Ltd.

Baby Powder Market Segments
• By Product: Talc-Based, Talc-Free
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
• By End User: Infant, Toddler
• By Geography: The global baby powder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7263&type=smp

Baby powder refers to a fine powder composed mainly of talc or corn starch that is sprinkled or rubbed on the skin to absorb moisture and relieve chafing. It is a light powder that helps to dry or smooth the skin. The baby powder is used for preventing diaper rashes on a baby’s skin.

The main types of baby powder market products are talc-based and talc-free. The talc-based product is used to prevent rashes and irritation around an infant’s bottom and genitals. Talc-based products refer to baby powder that uses talc as its primary ingredient. Talc refers to a mineral in clay mined from underground deposits. It’s the softest mineral, which makes it useful in the making of products like cosmetics and baby powders. It is distributed through online and offline channels and is used by infants and toddlers.

Read More On The Baby Powder Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baby-powder-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Baby Powder Market Characteristics
3. Baby Powder Market Trends And Strategies
4. Baby Powder Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Baby Powder Market Size And Growth
……
27. Baby Powder Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Baby Powder Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-ingredients-global-market-report

Natural Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/natural-skin-care-products-global-market-report

Luxury Hair Care Products Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-hair-care-products-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Global Baby Powder Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Automotive Fuse Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
Automotive HVAC Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
Global Automotive HUD Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
View All Stories From This Author