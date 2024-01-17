Anfuote Introduces the Balcony Solar System: A Modern Solution for Sustainable Home Energy Consumption

Intelligent solar energy allocation which automatically managing the flow of energy adjusts based on how much power the household needs.

Experience solar power made simple with Anfuote energy system that installs in just 10 minutes. Save money with no need for professional installation fees.

The app intelligently calculates the energy savings and offers a detailed view of the electricity usage. It allows users to select the operating mode of the machine and manage electricity sales, among other functions.

This system ensures any failure in one solar panel will not bring the whole solar array down.