Paint a crayfish at MDC virtual program on Jan. 19

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Since streams have tremendous economic and recreational importance to Missouri, it’s easy to understand why a creature many people associate with streams – the crayfish – is the state invertebrate.

People can paint this well-known creature of Missouri’s waterways at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Nature Art: Missouri State Symbols Painting Series.” This online program, which will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 19, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. This program is suggested for ages six and up. It is part of a series of programs put on by the Shepherd of the Hills staff that give people a chance to paint and learn about Missouri’s state symbols. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197166

At this program, MDC volunteer Gala Keller will provide step-by-step painting instructions on how to paint a crayfish. Interesting facts about crayfish and the role they play in a stream ecosystem will also be provided throughout the program. Participants will need to furnish their own painting supplies. Small canvases and simple techniques will be used; no painting experience is necessary.

Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link and a list of suggested supplies can be sent to them.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, which is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, is currently closed for renovation, but staff are still providing public programs. People can stay informed about upcoming programs put on by Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shepherd of the Hills or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.