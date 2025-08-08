Pelican Island Boat Access in St. Louis County is now open

Body

St. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Pelican Island Boat Access to the Missouri River in north St. Louis County has been reopened. Pelican Island Access is located at Missouri River mile 10.5 and is just south of Pelican Island Natural Area.

The access is reached via St. Louis County’s Sioux Passage Park. St. Louis County has completed repairs to the road caused by recent storm damage, restoring access to Pelican Island boat ramp.

Pelican Island Access can be reached by taking Old Jamestown Road to the entrance of Sioux Passage County Park, then following the road through the park to the river access. The access serves as a put in point to the Missouri River.