Colorado Bizav Groups Gear Up for 2024 Advocacy Efforts

Jan. 3, 2023

The Colorado Aviation Business Association (CABA), Colorado Pilots Association and Colorado Airport Operators Association – along with NBAA – are planning to increase advocacy efforts in the new year to promote business aviation in the state.

The industry’s new advocacy campaign – Climbing. Fast. – showcases the importance of business aviation in all states, including Colorado, for creating jobs, connecting communities, providing humanitarian needs and more. It also highlights the industry’s strong push to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. This can be achieved by improved technologies, such as electric, hybrid and hydrogen propulsion and increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel.

Learn more about Climbing. Fast.

According to the latest Colorado Aviation Economic Impact Study, the state’s airports sustain more than 345,000 jobs and a payroll of $16.2 billion annually. The state is home to 70 public-use general aviation airports, and an estimated 1 million visitors arrive in Colorado each year via general aviation aircraft.

Kelly Sloan, of Sloan & Associates, LLC, said CABA is utilizing stakeholder input to share the industry’s ongoing efforts to replace leaded avgas, and highlight the technical and safety challenges that come with hasty adoption of an untested alternative.

“CABA and our partners are taking two paths. First, in government relations, we’re working with bill sponsors on proactive bills to provide incentives for alternative fuels, including unleaded avgas, development and infrastructure,” said Sloan. “Second, we’re leading an effort to help ensure the public understands that our industry is equally interested in a solution and is already working towards more sustainable fuels.”

CABA Chairman Brad Elliott added that Centennial Airport (APA) – one of the busiest general aviation airports in the country – already offers 94-octane unleaded avgas and Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC) soon will as well. However, small airports lack the resources to provide necessary infrastructure without government grants or other incentives, he said.

Elliott urged industry professionals to remain vigilant in support of the industry and local airports.

“People need to speak out if they use the airport or find benefits in the airport,” said Elliott. “Legislators need to know people value the airport in their communities.”

Those interested in learning how they can help CABA’s legislative efforts can reach out at legislative@mycaba.org or read more on the CABA website. Industry professionals also may contact NBAA Director, Northern Mountain Region Kristi Ivey at kivey@nbaa.org.

Want to contact your federal, state and local officials about protecting business aviation? NBAA has a Grassroots Action Center where individuals can identify their officials and compose a personalized aviation advocacy message directly to them.