US RT 7 - WAL - CLOSED
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US RT 7 S near the intersection with Hartsboro Rd in Wallingford is CLOSED due to a motor vehicle crash and wires down.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.