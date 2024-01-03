FloridaCommerce Announces More Than $13 Million Available in Broadband Grant Funding to Equip Communities with Digital Devices

Today, FloridaCommerce announced that more than $13 million in broadband grant funding is available through the Capital Projects Fund Digital Connectivity Technology Program to connect communities with digital devices. The program connects communities in need of broadband Internet access with funds for devices and equipment for digital workforce, education, and healthcare opportunities — like applying for a job, securing a degree, and attending a telehealth appointment.

Eligible applicants include counties, municipalities, non-profit organizations, and community action agencies serving high poverty areas. Funding through the Digital Connectivity Technology Program expands broadband access by making computers, laptops, tablets and routers available for loan through local community centers like libraries and schools and equips Multi-Purpose Community Facilities with the devices necessary to ensure full connectivity throughout the facility.

Eligible entities are encouraged to apply by 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time on March 4, 2024, at FloridaJobs.org/Broadband. FloridaCommerce will host a Technical Assistance Webinar on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time to provide technical assistance and an overview of the application process.

Expanding Broadband in Florida

To date, more than $226 million has been awarded for 88 strategic projects in 53 Florida counties for broadband Internet expansion that will impact more than 250,000 unserved and underserved businesses and homes through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program. Additionally in July, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $247 million through the Capital Project Fund - Broadband Infrastructure program, connecting more than 59,000 unserved and underserved businesses, homes, farms and anchor institutions like hospitals and libraries to high-speed Internet.

For more information on Florida’s broadband initiatives, click here.