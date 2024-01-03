UPDATE: Subject Named in Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

January 3, 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted an autopsy and investigation related to the death of the subject involved in the January 1, 2024, officer involved shooting incident in Cedar Rapids. The subject was identified as Michael Griffin (20 years old) of Cedar Rapids. The preliminary autopsy examination has been completed but it may take four to five weeks for the final results to be available for release.

The passenger who was in the vehicle with Griffin during the vehicle pursuit was identified as a juvenile and their name and information will not be released.

The involved CRPD officers are scheduled for interviews and they remain on critical incident leave pending the completion of the investigation. The names of the officers will be released upon completion of the interviews.

The facts and circumstances of this incident are being reviewed by the Linn County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

No other information will be released at this time.