UPDATE: Subject Named in Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
January 3, 2024
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted an autopsy and investigation related to the death of the subject involved in the January 1, 2024, officer involved shooting incident in Cedar Rapids. The subject was identified as Michael Griffin (20 years old) of Cedar Rapids. The preliminary autopsy examination has been completed but it may take four to five weeks for the final results to be available for release.
The passenger who was in the vehicle with Griffin during the vehicle pursuit was identified as a juvenile and their name and information will not be released.
The involved CRPD officers are scheduled for interviews and they remain on critical incident leave pending the completion of the investigation. The names of the officers will be released upon completion of the interviews.
The facts and circumstances of this incident are being reviewed by the Linn County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
No other information will be released at this time.
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.