HABANA BRISA PREPARES TO MAKE A SPLASH AT SURF EXPO, ORLANDO

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Habana Brisa, the renowned skincare company, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Surf Expo in Orlando from January 10th to 12th. As the New Year unfolds, the team at Habana Brisa extends warm wishes for a prosperous year and is eager to connect with patrons and industry professionals at this highly anticipated event.

Visitors are encouraged to visit Booth 2813 at the Resorts section during the expo to explore an array of premium skincare solutions and to stock up on suncare essentials for the impending sunny seasons. Habana Brisa proudly emphasizes its status as a cruise ship approved brand and its adherence to Hawaii Act 104 Reef Compliance, underlining its commitment to environmental responsibility and product excellence.

The Habana Brisa Sport SPF 50 Spray and the SPF 60 Sport Face and Body Mineral Sunscreen Stick are the new products Habana Brisa has to offer. The Sport Spray offers convenient sun protection with its easy-to-use spray applicator, and the Sport Face and Body Mineral Sunscreen Stick is a compact solution for on-the-go sun protection. Both items offer UVA/UVB protection and cater to the needs of active individuals who enjoy outdoor activities.

In an exciting development, Habana Brisa has forged a strategic partnership with Anchor Works Beach Umbrella, a collaboration that adds further value to the company's offerings. This partnership will be highlighted in Habana Brisa’s eNewsletter for January, showcasing the combined excellence of both brands.

"We are thrilled to bring our exceptional skincare products to Surf Expo and connect with our valued patrons. Our partnership with Anchor Works Beach Umbrella further enriches our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for outdoor enthusiasts," said Susan Tuten, Habana Brisa’s COO.

With a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation, Habana Brisa is set to captivate attendees at Surf Expo with its diverse range of products designed to elevate the outdoor experience. The company looks forward to welcoming visitors, industry professionals, and partners to Booth 2813 and to sharing the latest in skincare excellence and outdoor essentials.

About Habana Brisa:

Habana Brisa is a woman-owned business located in Ormond Beach, FL that is dedicated to promoting skin health and offering high-quality skincare solutions in lotions and sprays for kids and adults. With a focus on sun protection and nourishment, Habana Brisa aims to empower individuals to prioritize their skin health. Committed to sustainability and ethical practices, Habana Brisa offers conscious consumers the opportunity to indulge in self-care while having fun in the sun. With the late Ron Rice’s passion to develop Reef Friendly products with his signature smell, he designed Habana Brisa to nourish and protect your skin. High quality Reef Friendly suncare is the future of sunscreen as we know it. Discover the transformative power of Habana Brisa and experience the beauty of healthy, radiant skin.