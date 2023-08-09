Habana Brisa Advocates Summer Sun Safety Month with a Commitment to Healthy Skin

It's all about Sun Safety!

Sun protection doesn't need to be complicated or expensive - it needs to be consistent. Keep it simple, but do it forever.” — Hillary Fogelson

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Habana Brisa, a thriving woman-owned business, proudly joins the nationwide effort to raise awareness about sun safety during Summer Sun Safety Month. With a focus on promoting skin health and providing high-quality skincare solutions, Habana Brisa is all about having fun while you do it.

As the temperatures rise and people spend more time outdoors, it becomes increasingly crucial to prioritize sun safety practices. Excessive sun exposure can lead to sunburns, premature aging and an increased risk of skin cancer. Summer Sun Safety Month serves as a timely reminder to take proactive steps to safeguard our skin from these risks.

Habana Brisa was founded by Ron Rice, “Suntan King” who hand-mixed exotic ingredients to create his legendary suncare formula. Ron’s top executive and lifelong friend, Wendy Holly now leads the brand as CEO. Her expertise and dedication has built a reputable brand known for its focus on quality, effectiveness, and dedication to promoting skin health.

"I am honored to be a part of Summer Sun Safety Month and to contribute to the collective effort in raising awareness about the importance of sun protection," said Wendy Holly, CEO of Habana Brisa. "As a woman-owned business, I am passionate about empowering individuals, especially women, to prioritize their skin health and make informed choices when it comes to sun safety."

Habana Brisa offers a comprehensive range of sun protection products, including broad-spectrum sunscreens with various SPF levels, moisturizers with built-in SPF, and after-sun care products to soothe and revitalize the skin. Each product is meticulously formulated with high-quality ingredients to ensure optimal protection and nourishment, catering to all skin types and needs.

As a woman-owned business, Holly’s vision extends beyond creating effective products; it encompasses fostering a supportive community where individuals can feel empowered and confident in their skincare journey.

During Summer Sun Safety Month, Habana Brisa will be offering a 20% discount throughout the month of August. View the Habana Brisa checkout page and enter:

SUNSAFETY20

Habana Brisa encourages everyone to join in the efforts of Summer Sun Safety Month, prioritize sun protection, and take steps towards maintaining healthy and radiant skin.

For more information about Habana Brisa, please visit Habanabrisa.com or check out Amazon.

About Habana Brisa Skincare:

Habana Brisa is a woman-owned business dedicated to promoting skin health and offering high-quality skincare solutions. With a focus on sun protection and nourishment, Habana Brisa aims to empower individuals to prioritize their skin health.