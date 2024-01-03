Job Opening: Office and Administrative Specialist, Senior

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $40 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) has an opening for a Legal and Special Investigations Administrative Specialist in the St. Paul office. This position is a regular, classified position. This position may be a hybrid position. This position exists to provide skilled support services for Legal and Special Investigations staff. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Communicating with citizens, government agencies and OSA staff regarding questions or concerns involving possible irregularities illegal acts, or policy improprieties involving local government entities.

Managing daily administrative functions and providing administrative support for the ongoing work of the division and the office.

Developing or maintaining systems to aid in information and resource management within the Legal and Special Investigations Division of the OSA.

Maintaining the Legal and Special Investigations Division record retention schedule and database so that data is maintained according to the office retention schedule and managing the processing of data requests.

Department : Special Investigations

: Special Investigations Job ID : 72591

: 72591 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date : 1/25/2024

: 1/25/2024 Salary Range: $20.96 - $28.37/hourly; $43,764 - $59,236/annually



Minimum Qualifications

Skills in business English sufficient to compose and edit correspondence and reports using proper grammar, punctuation, and spelling.

English speaking skills sufficient to communicate effectively with a wide variety of individuals.

Skills in customer service sufficient to provide prompt, courteous, and accurate information to customers over the phone and in person.

Skills in word processing sufficient to draft letters, memos, and reports.

Skills in data entry sufficient to enter data to maintain system databases.

Preferred Qualifications

Two or more years working in a legal setting.

Two or more years supporting investigative work preparing information summaries and organizing evidence.

Two or more years working in a customer service position.

One year of Laserfiche or similar database system experience.

One year of working with preparation and publication of correspondence, reports, and other work product in a variety of formats and in compliance with ADA and other accessibility laws or State policies.

Physical Requirements

Requires occasional lifting and carrying of less than 10 pounds, along with walking and standing to perform job duties.

Additional Requirements

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, and a criminal background check.

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.