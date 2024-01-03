HDEX The World's First Hydrogen Exchange Successfully Makes its First Transactions

HDEX, a trailblazing force in the hydrogen industry, proudly announces the launch of the world’s premier hydrogen exchange.

HDEX is a game-changer for the hydrogen industry and the environment.”
— Aron Dutta, Chairman and co-founder of HDEX.
LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HDEX, a trailblazing force in the hydrogen industry, proudly announces the launch of the world’s premier hydrogen exchange. On January 1, 2024 the first transactions occurred on the HDEX platform. This groundbreaking platform facilitates the seamless trading of hydrogen and investing in the hydrogen sector, propelling the transition to a sustainable future.

“HDEX is a game-changer for the hydrogen industry and the environment," emphasizes Aron Dutta, Chairman and co-founder of HDEX. "By creating the world’s first hydrogen exchange, we are enabling the development of a global hydrogen market that will drive innovation, investment, and adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy solution.”

HDEX is set to debut its private token offering in the next few weeks, inviting only a select group of investors to participate. To receive updates, please join our mailing list at http://hdexgroup.com/

About HDEX

At HDEX, we are committed to advancing the possibilities within the evolving hydrogen market, offering a reliable platform for seamless trade and contributing to the sustainable future of energy. HDEX is a global company based in the United Kingdom. For more information contact us at info@hdexgroup.com.

#COP28 #NatureNow #ClimateAction #ClimateJustice #RaceToZero #hydrogen #greenhydrogen #hydrogen economy #hydrogentrading #HDEX #HydrogenNews #HydrogenEconomy #HydrogenPower #HydrogenExchange #HydrogenInnovation #CleanEnergyTrading #Dex #blockchain #ito #blockchain #ethereum #technology #blockchainbased #fintech

Aron Dutta
HDEX Group
email us here

You just read:

HDEX The World's First Hydrogen Exchange Successfully Makes its First Transactions

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, Waste Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Aron Dutta
HDEX Group
Company/Organization
Amplifi / Plato
144 E44th st
New York, New York, 10017
United States
+1 551-574-2169
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
HDEX The World's First Hydrogen Exchange Successfully Makes its First Transactions
Alexa Tsui Appointed Chief Operating Officer of G2Xchange
GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX) Achieves Record Revenues with 25% Quarterly Growth
View All Stories From This Author