WardsAuto Marks its Centenary with Year Long Celebration

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy 100th Birthday, WardsAuto! It has been a wild ride for the automotive intelligence, media, and events company; however, after a century in the business, WardsAuto is memorializing on all that has been accomplished, and all that is to come.

The origin of WardsAuto dates back to 1924, when Al Ward initiated the concept of sharing vital automobile manufacturers’ production statistics with the general public.

Ward’s Automotive Reports (WAR) was the first newsletter of its kind, providing exclusive coverage of this niche market. As a reliable source of information, WAR has played an instrumental role in the automotive industry.

Today, WardsAuto has evolved beyond WAR, offering data-driven insights that have helped maintain its leadership in the industry. With the integration of TU-Automotive’s events and the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, WardsAuto has become a force to be reckoned with.

"We are extremely proud to be going into our 100th year," says Fiona Kyle, Vice President, Automotive. "It's incredible to look back on the past century in automotive and see how far we've come. From horses and buggies to electric and self-driving vehicles, it truly is a fascinating industry to be a part of. We are looking forward to the next 100!"

As an organization, WardsAuto remains steadfast in continuing the legacy Al Ward set forth by providing the automotive sector with essential knowledge, coverage, and community vital to doing business.

WardsAuto is thrilled to celebrate all that has been accomplished throughout the past century, along with all that is to come in the next.

In honor of the Wards100 celebration, WardsAuto has instituted two distinct categories to recognize the significant contributions of industry professionals and invite them to partake in the festivities, commemorating their successes.

WARDS100 DEALERS – Launching March 2024

Wards100 Dealers will be released in March 2024 and feature the most influential and visionary dealers & dealerships across the industry, from small family-run businesses to large-scale groups, who are shaking up the status quo, embracing cutting-edge technology, and providing customers with unparalleled experiences that set new benchmarks for the industry.

WARDS100 DIRECTORY – Launching April 2024

Wards100 Directory, launching in April 2024, is the ultimate guide to the industry’s most visionary and influential leaders, working within an OEM as of January 2024. These trailblazers have shown outstanding innovation, strategic thinking, and exceptional dedication to pushing the boundaries of automotive innovation.

Nominations are open to the public as of January 4th, 2024, and the completed directories will consolidate the top 100 nominations, as selected by WardsAuto staff. A series of interviews with selected winners will be released throughout the year.

Follow WardsAuto throughout the year to discover more exciting news and attend AutoTech: Detroit in June for the official birthday celebration!

WARDSAUTO

WardsAuto is the trusted voice and knowledge resource for the leaders of the fast-paced digital automotive revolution. Through our reach and community, connection and event power, and the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, our brand provides expert direction with unrivalled opportunities for the leaders, innovators, and stakeholders who are developing strategies for a competitive edge in the industry. Our offerings include eNewsletters, industry events, subscription services, consulting, data and insights, marketing services, and more. To learn more about WardsAuto, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/.