Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,469 in the last 365 days.

Oakland City University Chooses Thesis Elements as the Student Information System of Their Future

Our institution remains committed to improving the service we provide to our students and community. Thesis Elements is the right solution to support OCU’s goals.”
— Clint Woolsey, CIO
WASHINGTON, DC, US, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thesis, a leading provider of cloud-based, next generation Student Information Systems for the US, UK and Canada, is proud to announce that Oakland City University (OCU) has selected Thesis Elements as their student information system to move them into the future. OCU was focused on identifying a solution that could be easily adopted by their users while scaling for future growth.

Oakland City University is a Christian faith-based institution that is driven to prepare students for service. Supporting traditional and nontraditional students from around the world, OCU provides degree options in a variety of career focused areas. Recognized as a one of the top institutions in the Midwest for social mobility, OCU is committed to providing an environment that supports the growth and development of their students.

Recognizing that they needed a modern Student Information System that would enable them to serve both traditional and nontraditional students, increase efficiency across the campus while still providing a solution that was comfortable for staff to use, Thesis Elements naturally became the right solution. “Our institution remains committed to improving the service we provide to our students and community,” said CIO Clint Woolsey. “Thesis Elements is the right solution to support OCU’s goals to provide flexibility in academic delivery, increase visibility of data across institutional systems and improve efficiencies of our staff members.”

“Oakland City University has been a long-time partner, and we are excited that they have selected Thesis Elements to support their ongoing growth,” states CEO Paul McConville. “They are setting the standard for professional Christian universities in delivering life-long learning opportunities for their students.”

Thesis Elements was launched in April 2023 as a cloud native SaaS Student Information System that is optimized for small to mid-sized institutions in the US and Canada. This student centric solution is focused on automating critical business processes and streamlining user experiences across the institution to increase collaboration, transparency and data centralization. Learn more about how Thesis is transforming the way schools manage their institution at www.thesiscloud.com

About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, US and Canada, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission.

Thesis’ configurable, modern, cloud-based system allows for faster implementation than industry average and more integration flexibility. Thesis SM and Thesis Elements deliver modern software experiences that break free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built, software-as-a-service solution.

Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.

Thesis Communications
Thesis
+1 703-867-1393
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Oakland City University Chooses Thesis Elements as the Student Information System of Their Future

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more