Blue Mountain Christian University Modernizing with Thesis Elements
Thesis, a leading provider of cloud-based, next generation Student Information Systems for the US, UK and Canada, is proud to announce that Blue Mountain Christian University has selected Thesis Elements as their student information system after a comprehensive search process. BMCU was focused on identifying a solution that was purpose built for smaller institutions but could scale with them as they continue to grow.
— Kevin Barefield, CIO
Blue Mountain Christian University is a Christian liberal arts college located in in Mississippi. The student-centered institution supports those committed to scholarship, servant leadership, and service in church and community. Recognized as one of the top regional colleges in the south, BMCU is committed to offering programs that provide opportunities for services in liberal arts, pre-professional, and professional programs.
Blue Mountain Christian University recognized that they needed a modern Student Information System that would enable them to increase efficiencies while deepening relationships with their campus community. With increased competition for incoming students, the ability to support student progress towards graduation and a desire to have visibility into data to make decisions the BMCU team engaged in a search for a new SIS. “Selecting the right technology is critical for BMCU. We see Thesis as a true partner to help us grow and evolve” said CIO Kevin Barefield. “Choosing a solution that is optimized for universities like ours will help us to adopt best practices to better support our students in achieving their goals.”
“Blue Mountain Christian University continues to deliver on its mission of providing a student experience that is focused on delivering academic excellence combined with service,” said Thesis CEO Paul McConville. “Thesis Elements will empower faculty and staff to operate more efficiently so they can continue to serve their community. We are excited to partner with BMCU as they move forward.”
Thesis Elements was launched in April 2023 as a cloud native SaaS Student Information System that is optimized for small to mid-sized institutions in the US and Canada. This student centric solution is focused on automating critical business processes and streamlining user experiences across the institution to increase collaboration, transparency and data centralization. Learn more about how Thesis is transforming the way schools manage their institution at www.thesiscloud.com
About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, US and Canada, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission.
Thesis’ configurable, modern, cloud-based system allows for faster implementation than industry average and more integration flexibility. Thesis SM and Thesis Elements deliver modern software experiences that break free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built, software-as-a-service solution.
Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.
