Natural Resource Commission to meet Jan. 10

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 10 a.m., Jan. 10, in the Wallace State Office Building, Conference Room 2 North, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Jan. 10 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Donations *Contract with Buffalo Creek Land Management, LLC

Approval of the Minutes from the Dec. 14 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Donations

*Contract with Buffalo Creek Land Management, LLC

Contract with MSA Professional Services, Inc. (Lake Keomah Spillway Investigation)

Large Construction Projects Wildcat Den State Park, Pavement Maintenance-Muscatine County Okoboji View Wetland Complex, Wetland Reconstruction-Dickinson County DNR Fairgrounds Building, Archery Building and Courtyard Improvements-Polk County Ledges State Park, Boat Ramp Loop Road-Boone County

Land Acquisition-White Horse Access Wildlife Management Area, Sac County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

General Discussion

Next meeting, Feb. 8, in Des Moines.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc