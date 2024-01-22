Falcon Returns to the Valley of the Sun
Falcon Wealth Planning Welcomes Matthew Shahin, CFP®, as Regional Director for Arizona Offices
Falcon Wealth Planning is glad to announce the appointment of Matthew Shahin, Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), as the Regional Director for the newly established Arizona offices in Tempe and Gilbert. Matthew brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Falcon Wealth Planning, making him a strong addition to the team.
— Matthew Shahin CFP®
As the brother of Falcon Wealth's Founder and Principal, Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, Matthew shares a deep-rooted connection to the firm's founding values. His role is vital in the success of Falcon's growth and expansion strategy in the Southwest.
"I’m excited to build relationships with a strong Falcon Wealth Planning team and be part of a company that puts clients first. I’m also excited to be part of the knowledgeable culture of Falcon Wealth Planning," expressed Matthew Shahin. "In this role, I’m looking forward to discussing with clients the value of Financial Planning and ensuring that we will be the right fit."
With a commitment to delivering personalized financial planning services, Matthew's leadership is expected to enhance the firm's ability to cater to the unique needs of clients in the region. The decision to open offices in Gilbert and Tempe holds special significance for the Shahin brothers, as Arizona is their hometown. "Bringing Falcon back home to Arizona is a meaningful and nostalgic journey for us," said Gabriel Shahin. "With Matthew at the helm of our new offices, we are confident in his ability to lead and provide the same level of dedication and excellence that has become synonymous with Falcon Wealth."
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
