Chart-Topping Christian Singer-Songwriter HeIsTheArtist Releases Remix EP on Valentine’s Day

The enigmatic New York-based artist will release The Wicked Deluxe Edition of his critically acclaimed “Dreaming In Emerald City” EP on February 14th, 2024.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter HeIsTheArtist will release his newest EP, “Dreaming In Emerald City (Wicked Deluxe Edition)” on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 2024. This EP is a collection of remixes from his critically acclaimed tribute to the legendary movies “The Wizard of Oz” and “The West Side Story,” with a modern twist.

“Dreaming In Emerald City (Wicked Deluxe Edition)” contains all the songs from the original EP, as well as an additional track inspired by the 1989 movie “Teen Witch”. The EP features a mix of Broadway style vocals and neo-soul elements, showcasing HeIsTheArtist’s unique sound.

The EP begins with a vintage cinematic cover of Judy Garland’s “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” and HeIsTheArtist’s original song “Mi Amor,” which pays homage to “The Wizard of Oz” and “The West Side Story.” These songs also introduce the overarching theme of the EP – showing empathy towards those who wish for a different life.

https://open.spotify.com/track/79qE3jhSdvbAmc6hYnrjFK

The following tracks, covers of “Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton and “I Believe in You and Me” by Whitney Houston, focus on the theme of finding love right where you are, despite others’ opinions. These songs are a reminder to embrace love in all its forms.

The EP concludes with covers of “Diamonds” by Rihanna and “Brown Skin” by India.Arie, promoting the message of self-love and breaking beauty standards. These songs are a powerful reminder to embrace and love ourselves, regardless of societal norms.

“Dreaming In Emerald City (Wicked Deluxe Edition)” also includes two 80s-inspired remixes of HeIsTheArtist’s original song “Mi Amor,” including the latest single, “Mi Amor (City Pop Remix.)”

The original EP gained attention and success upon its release, with “Mi Amor” reaching #2 on UK iTunes R&B charts and “I Believe in You and Me” reaching #9 on UK iTunes R&B charts. The Wicked Deluxe Edition promises to be an even bigger success with the added tracks and remixes.

For more information on HeIsTheArtist, visit http://www.artistecard.com/heistheartist

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Chart-Topping Christian Singer-Songwriter HeIsTheArtist Releases Remix EP on Valentine’s Day

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
MTS Management Group/MTS Records’ Artists Receive 30 Nominations for 2023 IMN Awards
Chart-Topping Christian Singer-Songwriter HeIsTheArtist Releases Remix EP on Valentine’s Day
“Surrender” to Hope: Eleyet McConnell Has Faith in their Latest Single
View All Stories From This Author