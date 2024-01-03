Kate’s Real Food Mini Granola Variety Snacks Now Available at Sam’s Club Locations Nationwide
Kate's Real Food mini snack bar 18-packs are now available at select Sam's Club locations nationwide.
We are thrilled to partner with retail leaders like Sam’s Club. Their expertise and retail knowledge will help support our continued growth as a high quality, organic snack for all.”JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate’s Real Food today announced that its organic granola snacks are now available at select Sam’s Club locations nationwide.
The specific products going into Sam’s are the mini snack bar 18-packs featuring nine Dark Chocolate Cherry & Almond mini bars and nine Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate mini bars – two of the brand’s most popular flavors.
Powered by real honey and oats, Kate’s Real Food snack bars are USDA-certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, kosher certified, and sweetened with True Source certified honey.
“We are thrilled to partner with retail leaders like Sam’s Club,” said Jimmy Christensen, SVP of Sales at Kate’s Real Food. “Their expertise and retail knowledge will help support our continued growth as a high quality, organic snack for all.”
Kate’s Real Food granola snacks are now in over 12,000 US retail stores, including Whole Foods, Kroger, Publix, HEB, SPROUTS, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, and REI, as well as in all cabins of Delta Air Line flights.
To find a retail location near you, click HERE. To follow along on the company’s journey, visit KatesRealFood.com and @KatesRealFood on Instagram
