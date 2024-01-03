Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,219 in the last 365 days.

Sofema Online extends its Flight & Ground Operations Diploma, with Added Aircraft De-icing Training

Flight & Ground Operations Diploma

Flight & Ground Operations Diploma

The leader in aviation regulatory training, Sofema Online, presents an opportunity for enrolling in 12 courses at a fixed price until the end of January.

SOFIQ, BULGARIA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online is upgrading its signature Flight & Ground Operations Diploma with the following new training:
Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing EASA Operators Responsibilities & Awareness – AS6285 Rev. E

The price of €515 is frozen until the end of January 2024
This is an unbeatable opportunity for professionals in various fields of aviation to enhance their skills and knowledge.

The exclusive Flight & Ground Operations Diploma program combines 12 meticulously curated courses, catering to all essential aspects of Aviation Flight and Ground Operations.
The Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing EASA Operators Responsibilities & Awareness – AS6285 Rev. E-course has been added.

What’s available?

>> (EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO: Elevated aviation expertise (regular price of €85)
>> EASA Ground OPS Post Holder Training: Advanced operational insight (regular price of €85)
>> Aviation FOD Awareness Training: Crucial strategies for preventing Foreign Object Damage (regular price of €63)
>> Introduction to Master Minimum Equipment List (MMEL) and Minimum Equipment List (MEL): Understanding the EASA MMEL / MEL Regulatory Requirements (regular price of €85)
>> Fatigue Risk Management Systems Essentials: Key strategies for safer operations (regular price of €85)
>> SMS for Accountable Managers, Nominated Post Holders and Key Executives: SMS concepts and principles (regular price of €85)
>> Quality & Safety Root Cause Analysis Within an EASA Environment Foundation: In-depth insights into the challenge of Aviation Root Cause (regular price of €63)
>> Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Aviation Staff: Awareness for a safer environment (regular price of €63)
>> EASA Part SPA – Specific Approvals for Industry & Regulatory Authorities: Quality Control Processes and Procedures related to SPA (regular price of €125)
>> Aircraft Ramp Safety and Ramp Human Factors Initial Training: Elevated ramp safety understanding (regular price of €125)
>> EASA Regulation 1178/2011 Including EASA Part FCL: Detailed Understanding of the Structure and Content of Regulation EU 1178/2011 (regular price of €170)
>> Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing EASA Operators Responsibilities & Awareness – AS6285 Rev. E – Performing de-icing and anti-icing operations effectively (regular price of €107) – NEW

Individually, these courses would cost €1141. The complete diploma price is €515.

Notes:
>> On completion of all 12 courses, the student is eligible to receive a hard copy diploma.
>> Deferred payment option – 3 monthly payments of €180 – for details - team@sassofia.com

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Sofema Online extends its Flight & Ground Operations Diploma, with Added Aircraft De-icing Training

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more